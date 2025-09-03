AIADMK tasks IT wing to train booth panels on poll work

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has deputed the party’s IT wing functionaries to conduct training sessions for booth committee members, aiming to strengthen grassroots-level campaigning and voter outreach through social media.

As part of this initiative, IT wing functionaries will train members of 69,000-odd booth committees spread across 234 constituencies in the State. Three IT wing members will be appointed to each of the party’s district units to facilitate this initiative, said Palaniswami in a statement.

In a statement, Palaniswami urged senior leaders and district secretaries to expedite the process of forming booth committees across the party’s 82 district units. He emphasised that all booth committee members must attend the training programmes conducted by the IT wing and work in close coordination with them to secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Palaniswami also called on booth committee members to actively engage with the electorate, highlighting the shortcomings of the ruling party’s policies while also promoting the welfare initiatives implemented during previous AIADMK governments. EPS referred to the crop loan waiver, done twice a year, by the AIADMK government, asking party men to promote such achievements. In 2016, a crop loan of Rs 12,100 crore was waived off for farmers, Palaniswami said.