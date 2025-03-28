AIADMK supporting anti-TN forces trying to panic people, says CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Reiterating that the law and order situation was good and the people were living harmoniously in the state in his regime, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said that the AIADMK was supporting anti-Tamil Nadu forces planning to blow sporadic crimes out of proportion and keep the state people in a state of panic.

Intervening during the Zero Hour when Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami sought to raise a matter of urgent public importance, Stalin said, “Without major law and order problems, the state people are living harmoniously. Hence, Tamil Nadu is marching on the path of progress with industrial investment, new factories and jobs for youths.”

“Unable to tolerate the situation contrary to their expectation, some anti-Tamil Nadu and anti-people forces are planning to denigrate the state police working day and night by blowing sporadic incidents of crime out of proportion and keep the people in a state of panic. The principal opposition party is supporting it by fueling the fire. It is worrisome that a section of the media is also supporting it,” quipped the Chief Minister.

“They are desperate to somehow defame the Tamil Nadu government. Everyone is aware of the kind of riots that took place in the previous AIADMK regime. No such riots are happening in this regime. Number of crimes are reducing in this regime. Cases are registered on complaints. Criminals are nabbed and punishment secured no matter which party those committing crimes belonged to, even if they belonged to the ruling party. This is the truth,” the CM added.

“Be it the LoP or the party he is desperate to forge alliance with; they must come forward to engage in constructive politics, instead of spreading baseless rumours based on sporadic crimes to divert the people,” Stalin said, insisting that the performance of the state police could be gauged only on the basis of the crime statistics of the incumbent regime and the previous AIADMK tenures of the current LoP or Jayalalithaa.

Asking the Opposition to point out if there were constructive deficiencies in the government, the CM appealed to the parties to not support the denigration of the state police and peaceful Tamil Nadu for their politics.