AIADMK stages protests against govt move to merge Kallar schools

MADURAI: The AIADMK’s protest against against the merger of schools and hostels being run by the Kallar Reclamation Board with the School Education Department, has put pressure on the DMK government which is already going under dilemma of to do or not to do.

AIADMK treasurer Dindigul C Sreenivasan led the hunger strike at Checkanurani in Madurai on Saturday urging the state government to stop the move. This comes in the backdrop of Edappadi K. Palaniswami, AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the opposition, making a statement that the party would organise protests against the merger

The DMK government which already seems to have put the recommendation on the backburner is under increased pressure with the leading opposition taking it to the political battle.

AIADMK leaders said the party won’t rest until the government scraps GO 40 enabling the merger.

DMK is going ahead with the political plan as the Kallar community largely supports AIADMK, which dates back to party founder MG Ramachandran’s era, said party leaders. DMK is upset with Kallar’s support for AIADMK from 1973 onwards, party leaders claimed. RB Udhayakumar, Deputy Leader of the Opposition, Sellur Raju, Madurai West MLA, VV Rajan Chellappa, Thiruparankundram MLA and Natham R Viswanathan, former Minister also took part in the protest.