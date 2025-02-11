'AIADMK slipping out of Palaniswami’s control', says Minister Regupathy

CHENNAI: State law minister S Regupathy on Monday put the public statements of AIADMK leaders KA Sengottaiyan and S Gokula Indira to good use and said that Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami was struggling to bring the AIADMK under his control.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, Regupathy, reacting to a specific query about the Avinashi, Athikadavu irrigation project, said, “It is wrong to say that he (EPS) has no fear. The statements of his former ministers will demonstrate to you if the party (AIADMK) is in control of Palaniswami. He is struggling to bring the party under his control.”

Claiming that even AIADMK persons voted for the DMK in the just concluded Erode East bypoll, minister Regupathy said that the AIADMK supporters had voted for the DMK upon realising that the Dravidian model government of Chief Minister Stalin was the only party upholding the values of the Dravidian movement.

Remarking that Edappadi K Palanswami lacked the credentials to steer the AIADMK on the path of victory and the leaders of the party were frustrated, Regupathy said that the AIADMK chief publicly was pretending to oppose BJP, but privately, he was discreetly supporting all the schemes proposed by the BJP.

Describing the Erode East result as a victory of the various welfare schemes implemented by the DMK regime, the minister said that it was evident from the result that only pro-incumbency, and not anti-incumbency, was prevailing for the DMK regime in the state.

Asked about the lack of options for the voters in the backdrop of the AIADMK boycotting the polls, the minister said, “An option was available, and people could have voted for NOTA too, but they wholeheartedly voted for the DMK. Don’t say that there was no contest. They could have abstained from the polling booths or voted for NOTA, but they voted for DMK’s Rising Sun. It means they have accepted the DMK.”

He said there was no compulsion to arrest a person in a defamation case in response to a query over police not arresting NTK chief Seeman.