AIADMK seniors review party works, election preparedness

CHENNAI: Senior leaders of the AIADMK on Tuesday held discussions with the district secretaries and party functionaries of the district units in Chennai as part of the State-wide exercise of evaluating the party activities and election preparedness.

Headquarters secretary SP Velumani and organisational secretaries S Semmalai, KP Anbazhagan, C Vijaya Baskar, P Mohan, and K Singaram have been tasked to review the status of the exercise of distributing the membership cards to the cadre and other party affairs in their respective units.

Senior leaders urged the functionaries to work hard to improve the party’s winning possibilities in Chennai, which is considered the bastion of their arch-rival DMK, in the 2026 Assembly elections.