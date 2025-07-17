AIADMK rolling out blood-stained red carpet, says CPI

CHENNAI: Rejecting a veiled invitation issued by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to join their alliance for the upcoming Assembly polls, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan asserted that the DMK-led alliance, in which the Left party is a part, remains stronger.

The CPI leader rebutted Palaniswami’s claim of rolling out a red carpet, saying that it was blood-stained, referring to the BJP’s presence in the tie-up.

Speaking to reporters in Chennai on Thursday, Mutharasan expressed that the invitation was the joke of the year. "EPS says that he welcomes us by spreading a red carpet. But, their alliance is a blood-stained carpet due to the presence of the BJP," he said.

Pointing out the slogans raised by EPS during his campaigns, Mutharasan added that the AIADMK leader proclaims to reclaim Tamil Nadu (Thamilagathai Meetpom).

However, he should clarify from whom he would reclaim Tamil Nadu. “It is the BJP that acts against the interests of the State. He should clarify whether AIADMK is supporting the National Education Policy (NEP) and delimitation or not," he asked.

The Left leader further highlighted the internal differences of opinion between AIADMK and BJP. "EPS declared himself as the leader of their alliance. But the BJP never acknowledged his claim. Moreover, the BJP does not announce EPS as the Chief Minister candidate.

Union Minister Amit Shah repeatedly speaks about forming a coalition government," he said.

Exuding confidence that the DMK-led INDIA bloc is stronger in Tamil Nadu, Mutharasan said that no alliance has lasted longer than the present DMK alliance in the history of the State.

"DMK is not an alliance formed for elections.

It is an ideological alliance. But the AIADMK alliance is not due to mutual benefits. EPS has been coerced to be part of the BJP alliance, which is not a natural alliance choice," he said.

A few days ago, while speaking in Coimbatore district, EPS issued a veiled invite to DMK’s allies.