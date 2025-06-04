AIADMK removed TN prefix from STC buses, blames Minister Sivasankar

TIRUCHY: The word ‘Tamil Nadu’ was removed from the TNSTC buses in 2012 during the AIADMK rule itself, and a few mischievous persons had spread wrong information that the word was abruptly removed. It is false information, said the State Minister for Transport and Electricity SS Sivasankar, on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing welfare assistance in Ariyalur, Sivasankar said, there was a sudden controversy that popped up recently that the ‘Arasu’ (Government) transport corporation had abruptly removed ‘Tamil Nadu’.

“But the fact that the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa removed Tamil Nadu from all the buses in 2012 itself. Tamil Nadu was removed from the buses to ensure readability in the buses. For instance, Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation Kumbakonam Division would be rather lengthy, and so Tamil Nadu was removed by the then AIADMK government, and it has been continuing till now,” the minister said.

He said that the people who are in the habit of speaking against the government could find nothing worth a complaint, and so they had spread this issue. The DMK renamed Madras State to Tamil Nadu.

“And so, do not teach us anymore,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the minister said that the Chief Minister MK Stalin was very particular to ensure transport service to every village, and so he has been releasing adequate funds.

“Thus, we could resume the services even in places where the AIADMK had stopped bus services,” he said.