AIADMK remains mum over Vijay’s criticism over BJP ties

CHENNAI: With a hope to rope in actor-turned-politician Vijay to its alliance aimed at unseating the DMK regime in the forthcoming Assembly polls, the AIADMK leadership has developed a special liking for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader and even openly extended an invitation to join their front for a common cause.

They have also endorsed and encouraged his criticism of the DMK government, but were left speechless when Vijay took a dig at the AIADMK for its ties with the BJP and categorically stated that TVK would form an own alliance, under its leadership, with Vijay as the Chief Ministerial face for the crucial Assembly polls early next year.

At the state executive meeting held at his party headquarters in Panaiyur on Friday, the leader of the two-year-old party treated both Dravidian parties on equal terms for their past and present alliances with the BJP.

He stated that TVK remains committed to its ideological path and would neither fraternise with nor forge an alliance with the BJP, unlike the DMK and AIADMK, who have aligned with it for political gains. This is the first time Vijay has openly criticised the AIADMK, sending shockwaves through the ranks and files of the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led party.

Senior leaders and party spokespersons of the AIADMK refused to comment on Vijay’s charge that the AIADMK had compromised its ideology by aligning with the saffron party that “divides people communally for cheap political gains.”

When contacted, senior AIADMK leaders, including its deputy General Secretary KP Munusamy, and other second-rung leaders declined to comment. While some excused themselves from responding to Vijay’s sharp remarks, others deflected the question by saying they were not authorised to speak on the issue.

It may be recalled that Palaniswami had earlier instructed party functionaries to refrain from making adverse comments about the TVK leader, who commands a large following, particularly among the youth.

The AIADMK leadership had strongly believed that the actor would join hands with Palaniswami to take on the DMK-led secular front and help re-establish the AIADMK regime

EPS demands govt to fill APRO posts

Meanwhile, Edappadi K Palaniswami came down heavily on the DMK government for reportedly attempting to appoint the functionaries of its IT wing as Assistant Public Relations Officers (APRO) and said it was against the Madras High Court verdict in 2016.

He demanded that the state government stop its attempt to appoint unqualified persons to the post of APROs, and the postings should be filled up through Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

EPS distributes financial aid of Rs 1.71 cr to members of Anna Labour Front

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday distributed financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.71 cr to families of as many as 171 workers, who were affiliated to the party’s Labour Front (Anna Thozhirsanga Peravai), at the party headquarters. Each of the beneficiaries received a cheque for Rs 1 lakh under the financial assistance scheme.