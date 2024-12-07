AIADMK regime braced many cyclones effectively, struggling DMK govt has no moral right to point fingers: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Stating that Chief Minister MK Stalin has "no moral right" to criticise the previous AIADMK regime under his leadership regarding the handling of natural calamities, Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said that their government had faced several cyclones and managed them effectively, unlike the present DMK regime.

The AIADMK general secretary charged that the CM has been spreading factually incorrect information to discredit the previous AIADMK government's efforts.

"The present CM (MK Stalin) has been spreading misinformation, claiming that the AIADMK government did not take appropriate measures when the State faced heavy downpours and cyclones. This is factually incorrect and false. The AIADMK regime faced several cyclones like Thane, Vardah, and Gaja. We acted swiftly and carried out relief measures effectively to assist people and extend help to the affected areas. We ensured no trace of damage remained after the cyclones," said Palaniswami in a video message posted on his social media account on Friday.

After the DMK returned to power, the State witnessed Cyclone Michaung. Several parts of the city were flooded, and the CM's Kolathur constituency wasn't an exception, Palaniswami said. Rainwater inundated up to the waist in front of the Kolathur police station and MLA's office for nearly a week, yet he accused the CM of showing no attention to it.

Palaniswami further criticised Stalin, saying his statement undermines the AIADMK's proactive measures during cyclones. "It is condemnable, and Stalin has no right to criticise my government," he added.

The CM boasted they were well-prepared to handle heavy downpours, yet the recent rains left the people in complete misery. This prompted the public to express their anger against the government, questioning whether this was the Stalin government's achievement.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami criticised the State government for appealing against the Madras High Court's directive to transfer the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy case to the CBI. "If they are genuinely concerned about the rights of the affected people, why are they appealing against the HC order? Why fear a CBI inquiry if they have nothing to hide?" Palaniswami wondered.