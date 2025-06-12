AIADMK regime betrayed farmers: CM Stalin

TIRUCHY: The previous AIADMK government deceived the farming community for 10 years in various factors and it is time for the farmers to remember those days of hardships, said Chief Minister MK Stalin in Erode on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Agriculture Expo at Vijayamangalam in Erode, Chief Minister Stalin said, DMK after forming the government, established Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department to ensure wellbeing of the farming community and introduced several schemes through the exclusive agriculture budget.

With the pro farmers’ schemes, the state has achieved 458 lakh MT food production in the past four year.

During 2020-21, the yield was 2,235 kg per hectare and this was increased to 2,871 kg per hectare in 2024-25.

“This apart, Rs 62,352 crore crop loans have been disbursed while a fund of Rs 81 lakh was released for cattle maintenance. The government also promised 2 lakh free power supply to farmers in which 1.84 lakh connections were given so far and the remaining connections would be given soon,” the Chief Minister said.

Stating that 21 lakh farmers were given crop damage compensation to the tune of Rs 1,630 crore for the past four years, the Chief Minister said, 32 lakh farmers received the insurance claim of Rs 5,720 crore.

Hitting the previous AIADMK government, Stalin said that the previous government damaged as many as 125 Uzhavar Sandhais but the DMK government, apart from renovating those Uzhavar Sandhai, 14 new ones were established.

“We are not fake farmers and we do not deceive people wearing green towels on our shoulders but we stand with the farmers and are even ready to fight for their rights,” Stalin said.

He charged that the previous AIADMK government had deceived the farmers for 10 years.

“It is time, the farmers should recall, how they were undergoing suffering by the previous government and how many farmers committed suicide, how the farmers were fighting even in Delhi for their demands under the hot sun and showers but now, the farmers have been leading a happy life due to several pro farmer schemes,” said Stalin and added that the Dravidian Model 2.0 is to dawn after the upcoming Assembly polls and the government would stand by the farmers and their welfare.