AIADMK reduced to NDA’s tail, no longer a party: Sengottaiyan

COIMBATORE: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) leader KA Sengottaiyan on Sunday said the AIADMK had lost its independent political identity and was now merely one of the parties in the NDA alliance.
“AIADMK is not even a party anymore as it has become just one among the several constituents of the NDA. For us, DMK alone is the enemy,” he said to the media in Erode, after participating in a flag hoisting ceremony, marking the second anniversary of TVK at Nambiyur in Erode.
Referring to police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest, the TVK leader attacked AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for not visiting the family of 13 persons shot dead in the firing.
“He should explain why he didn’t visit the victim's family,” he said.
Sengottaiyan also expressed confidence that parties that have not aligned with other fronts would come forward to join hands with TVK.