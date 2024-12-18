AIADMK protest on Dec 21 seeking relief for flood-affected Villupuram

CHENNAI: The principal opposition party, AIADMK, on Tuesday announced a protest against the Tamil Nadu government, demanding the immediate disbursement of adequate relief measures and compensation for the flood-affected people who lost their belongings and livelihoods in Villupuram district.

The protest is scheduled for December 21, and senior AIADMK organising secretary C Ve Shanmugam will lead the demonstration in front of the Villupuram Collectorate.

In the wake of heavy downpours triggered by Cyclone Fengal earlier this month, the State government released over 1.68 lakh cusecs of water from the Sathanur reservoir without issuing prior flood alerts.

This led to a sudden flood in the Thenpennai River, affecting people in the low-lying areas of Villupuram district.

The government's poor management resulted in severe damage to property and livelihoods, said AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

The party’s Villupuram district unit will stage a protest, said Palaniswami and urged the public and the farming community to participate in the protest in large numbers.