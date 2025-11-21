AIADMK plans Tirupur stir on November 25

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condemned the Tirupur Corporation and the district administration for what he described as a complete failure in performing basic civic duties, resulting in a breakdown of sanitation, drinking water supply, and road safety across the city.

He announced that the AIADMK would stage a large protest in Tirupur on November 25 against the government’s “failure on all fronts”.

In a statement, he said Tirupur, once known as Dollar City, had now become a “garbage city” under the DMK government, with uncollected waste piling up across wards and posing a major public health risk. He alleged that the civic collapse was the outcome of “incompetence, indifference and political vendetta”.

He criticised the 150 per cent hike in the garbage tax, calling it “extortion” at a time when households were already struggling with rising living costs. He also condemned the Corporation for threatening residents with fines for failing to segregate waste instead of improving waste-management systems.

Palaniswami accused the district administration of failing to restore roads dug up for drinking water pipelines and sewer works, which he said had resulted in potholes and frequent accidents, particularly affecting women, children and two-wheeler riders.

Turning to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, he charged that Booth Level Officers were being intimidated by DMK ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and party workers. He alleged that the DMK was misusing official machinery to obstruct the Election Commission’s work and overlook irregularities in voter verification.