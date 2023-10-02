AIADMK passed resolution to leave BJP-NDA unanimously: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday that the party passed a resolution unanimously to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "In the District Secretaries' meeting held at the Party Headquarters, everyone shared their opinion. Two crore cadres' opinions were expressed at that meeting. Based on that, a resolution was passed unanimously to leave BJP-NDA. It was not my decision as a general secretary but the decision of the whole of the AIADMK cadres," Palaniswami said speaking at a press conference.



"If one resolution is taken in a meeting it is the matter of the whole party. AIADMK is a strong party with 2 crores cadres," he added. Speaking about the party's Prime Ministerial candidate, the AIADMK leader said, "A few are asking who is our PM candidate. In 2019, did Orissa CM, West Bengal CM, Kerala, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, did they face election by projecting their PM candidate?"

"Similar to how they (regional parties) faced elections to protect the state's rights, we AIADMK will also protect Tamil Nadu people's rights. We will meet people and will ask for their votes. People are our masters," he explained further. Speaking about the 'alliance dharma' that they had to follow while being under the NDA fold, Palaniswami said, "We were facing elections while being in an alliance. As they (BJP) are a national party, they were taking some decisions and we were also forced to support that based on alliance Dharma. Henceforth there will be no such situation. For AIADMK, Tamil Nadu people are our masters. Protecting Tamil people's rights and getting schemes for Tamil Nadu is our major role."

The AIADMK leader said that the party will reflect the voice of Tamil Nadu's people in Parliament and even of the minority communities like Muslims and Christians. "People from Tamil Nadu made us win with their votes. In Parliament, we will be their voice. This is our ideology. In some way, if minority communities like Muslims and Christians face any problem, AIADMK will be the party that will give voice to them," Palaniswami said.

Palaniswami also participated in the AIADMK booth committee members' consultation meeting held in Tamil Nadu's Salem district on Monday.