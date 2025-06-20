AIADMK mute on BJP’s Keezhadi chauvinism, rejecting scientific report: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Launching another ideological assault on the BJP-led union government and principal opposition party AIADMK vis-à-vis the Keezhadi row, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the AIADMK-led Edappadi K Palaniswami was yet to end its silence on the racial and linguistic chauvinism of the BJP-led Union government, which is refusing to accept the Keezhadi archaeological findings.

Appreciating the party's Student Wing for organising a condemnation protest in Madurai against the BJP regime for accepting the Keezhadi report, Chief Minister Stalin, in his letter to the party cadre, said, "The archaeological excavations at Keezhadi took place during the AIADMK regime. The AIADMK has yet to open its mouth on the linguistic and racial chauvinism of the BJP-led union government, which is refusing to accept the Keezhadi archaeological findings.

"How will Edappadi Palaniswami, who mortgaged (surrendered) the AIADMK to the BJP, open his mouth? Already, an erstwhile member of his Cabinet had infamously described the Keezhadi Tamil civilisation as 'Bharat' civilisation to gladden the BJP," Stalin remarked, and claimed credit for establishing the Keezhadi museum in the DMK regime, which has always been at the forefront in preserving the Tamil language, culture and its pride.

‘No single tweet on Sivagalai’s antiquity from Modi’

Taking a dig at the BJP regime for undermining the findings of the Sivagalai archaeological excavations which established the antiquity of Iron in the Tamil landscape dating back to 3345 BCE, Stalin said that the Dravidian model regime has released the findings of the Sivagalai excavations, which established the antiquity of iron in the Tamil landscape and Tamil civilisation as over 5,300 years old, through reputed international studies." Tamil has been included in the 8th schedule of the Constitution. Tamils are citizens of India. But neither Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the BJP posted a single tweet about the proud antiquity of iron in the Tamil landscape, Stalin said.

“Even the BJP leaders of Tamil Nadu have sold their racial and language sentiments to their high command for positions and betrayed the Tamils," the CM added.