AIADMK MPs will be part of all-party MPs’ delegation over Cauvery water dispute: M Thambidurai

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader and Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai on Sunday said the MPs from the AIADMK party would be part of the all-party MPs delegation headed by State Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan that would call on Union Jal Sakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Cauvery Water dispute.

The panel, according to Chief Minister M K Stalin, would petition the union minister, requesting him not to entertain the factually incorrect petition from the Karnataka government on the Cauvery Water issue and appeal to the union minister to advise the neighbouring State to release Cauvery Water to TN to honour the direction of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRA).

On behalf of the AIADMK party, he and Chandrasekar would be participating in the delegation, Thambidurai told journalists at Chennai Airport before taking a flight to take part in the special parliament session.

'One Nation One Election' would be significant in the forthcoming parliament session, he said, adding, “There is an expectation that assembly election will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls under 'One Nation One Election'.”

He further said the alliance in the State would be under the leadership of Dravidian parties, starting from C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa period.

"The legacy would continue and Edappadi K Palaniswami would head the alliance in TN. We will work hard to make Edappadi K Palaniswami as the CM again,” he said.

He also shrugged off factionalism in the AIADMK and said that the alliance with the BJP is also going smoothly. "The recent meeting between Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also went well," he said.