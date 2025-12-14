AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai urges DVAC to register FIR against DMK Minister KN Nehru over corruption allegations

CHENNAI: AIADMK MP IS Inbadurai, has urged the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai to immediately register an FIR against Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru over allegations of large-scale corruption, tender manipulation, and job racketeering in the Municipal Administration Department.

In a letter to the DVAC, the MP cited Enforcement Directorate (ED) dossiers dated October 27, 2025, and December 8, 2025, forwarded under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), which allegedly detail irregularities, including a reported use of a ₹10 note as a token in the purported racketeering.

The letter further stated, "The alleged findings placed on record by the ED clearly reveal that tenders amounting to approximately 1,020 crore were systematically manipulated, wherein contractors were allegedly compelled to pay 7.5%-10% illegal commissions to individuals 3 associated with Hon'ble Minister Mr K.N. Nehru, the Minister for Municipal Administration overseeing the department, in order to secure contracts."

"These alleged findings of the ED directly implicate senior officials and political functionaries of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, including Mr K.N. Nehru," the letter added. Earlier on Friday, BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai also accused the ruling DMK government of suppressing major corruption complaints flagged by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and demanded.

Immediate registration of two FIRs against Minister KN Nehru, his family members, and associates over alleged "multi-crore scams". Annamalai alleged that the ED had written to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) twice, first in October 2025 and again on December 3, 2025, flagging what he described as "massive corruption" in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department, headed by Nehru.