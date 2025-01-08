AIADMK MLAs wear black shirts amid sexual assault controversy

CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs on Wednesday were seen wearing black shirts for the third day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session. AIADMK is likely to raise the issue of the alleged Anna University sexual assault case.

Various political parties have cornered the government on the Anna University alleged sexual assault case, accusing the DMK government of going slow on the case.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly session is scheduled to start shortly with a Motion of Thanks to the Governor's Address.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday witnessed high drama on its first day of the winter session as the opposition parties were holding protests at the Secretariat against the alleged sexual assault case.

On Day 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session of 2025, Governor R N Ravi did not deliver his customary address, citing a serious issue concerning the National Anthem.

According to an earlier statement from the office of Raj Bhawan, upon the Governor's arrival at the assembly, only "Tamil Tai Vazhdu," the state anthem, was sung instead of the national anthem, which is traditionally played during such occasions.

"The Constitution of Bharat and the National Anthem were once again insulted in the Tamil Nadu Assembly today. Respecting the National Anthem is among the first Fundamental duties as enshrined in our Constitution. It is sung in all the state legislatures at the beginning and the end of the Governor's address.

Today on the arrival of the Governor to the House only Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu was sung. Governor respectfully reminded the House of its Constitutional Duty and fervently appealed to the Hon'ble Chief Minister who is the Leader of the House and the Hon'ble Speaker for singing the National Anthem. However, they cussedly refused. It is a matter of grave concern.

Not to be a party to such brazen disrespect to the Constitution and the National Anthem, Governor in deep anguish left the House," a statement from Raj Bhavan had said. Congress MP Manickam Tagore had slammed the Tamil Nadu Governor's actions in the state assembly, calling them "completely ridiculous."

A second-year student of Anna University was allegedly sexually assaulted on the Anna University campus in December, Chennai Police had said. One person had been arrested in connection with the case.

In her December 23 complaint to police, the student alleged that an unidentified man had threatened and sexually assaulted her when she was talking to her friend on campus.