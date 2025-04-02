AIADMK MLA tells TN govt to recruit scientists at TNAU immediately

CHENNAI: AIADMK legislator Agri SS Krishnamurthy on Wednesday urged the ruling government to fill vacant scientist positions at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and to establish a search committee for appointing a new Vice Chancellor.

Participating in the debate on demands for grants for the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Krishnamurthy criticised the government’s lack of initiative in strengthening agricultural research and education.

“Several crucial scientist positions at TNAU remain vacant. A search committee should be constituted without delay to appoint a Vice-Chancellor,” he said.

He questioned the effectiveness of the 2025-26 Agriculture Budget, and pointed out a decline in the total cultivated area, which dropped from 47.2% in 2020-21 to 46.9 % in 2023-24, contradicting the government's claims of agricultural progress. “Kuruvai paddy cultivation has not doubled as projected. This budget lacks vision, concrete policies, and long-term strategies for the farming sector,” he opined.

Agriculture Minister MRK Panneerselvam dismissed the claims, and recalled that the AIADMK did nothing for farmers during its 10-year rule. “That’s why they suffered a crushing defeat in the 2021 Assembly elections and were completely wiped out in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” he said.