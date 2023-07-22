AIADMK membership drive extended till July 31

CHENNAI: Former chief minister and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday said that his party's primary membership drive has been extended till July 31.

In a statement, he said that the applications for inducting new members into the party were distributed since April 5 and filled forms were accepted from May 4.

Palaniswami said following the request from party district secretaries and office bearers across the state, the membership drive has been extended till July 31 at 5pm, which would be the last chance. "Only the members could work for the party at various levels and they will have the rights to vote to elect the party functionaries", he added.