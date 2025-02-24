AIADMK members pay tributes to former CM Jayalalithaa on her birth anniversary

CHENNAI: AIADMK members led by their party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami paid floral tributes to their iconic leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her 77th birth anniversary here on Monday.

Palaniswami, who arrived at the party state headquarters in Royapettah here, paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's decorated statue, along with other leaders and cadres.

Later he cut a gigantic cake weighing 77 kg and distributed it to the cadres.

Former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who was expelled from the AIADMK, paid floral tributes to Jayalalithaa's statue in the city, separately accompanied by his followers.

Hailed as ‘Puratchi Thalaivi' (revolutionary leader), Idhaya Theivam (goddess of hearts), and Iron Lady by her followers and admirers, Jayalalithaa was born on February 24, 1948, and was known for her contribution to various sectors including social welfare, especially in reaching out to the poor and marginalised sections through innovative schemes like Amma Canteen, Amma Pharmacy, Gold for Thali (mangalsutra) for poor women, and girl child welfare schemes.

She is also hailed for the reservation policy, protecting state rights on Cauvery and for dominating the political scenario in a male-dominated world.

She breathed her last on December 5, 2016 after hospitalisation for more than 75 days at a corporate hospital here.

The party members organised blood donation camps in various parts of the state and distributed welfare aids including mixers, grinders, sewing machines, and medical kits, to mark the occasion.

Recalling her popular catchphrase “Makkalaal naan, makkalukkagave naan (I am because of the people, I am for the people), Palaniswami appealed to the cadres to strive for victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

“A victory alliance will be formed under the leadership of AIADMK. We are going to achieve amazing victories. Let us work tirelessly accordingly. Let's serve as Amma's true followers,” Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform X.





#WATCH | Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami distributes sweets among children as a part of Tamil Nadu’s former CM J Jayalalithaa's 77th birthday celebrations at AIADMK Party Office. pic.twitter.com/CFXiI4eudb — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2025



