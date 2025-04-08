Begin typing your search...

    AIADMK members don black shirts, claim they were denied chance to speak in Assembly

    The black shirts-protest comes after Monday's walkout by AIADMK members after the Speaker reportedly refused to let them speak on a particular issue.

    AuthorOnline DeskOnline Desk|8 April 2025 10:59 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-04-08 05:36:39  )
    AIADMK members don black shirts, claim they were denied chance to speak in Assembly
    X

    Edappadi K Palaniswami and AIADMK MLA at Tamil Nadu assembly (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs on Tuesday wore black shirts to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in protest, alleging they were not allowed to speak during proceedings.

    According to a Thanthi TV report, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Speaker of refusing to let them raise issues in the House.

    The black shirt-protest comes after Monday's walkout by AIADMK members after the Speaker reportedly refused to let them speak on a particular issue.

    Meanwhile, a few AIADMK MLAs who held placards inside the Assembly were suspended for the rest of the day yesterday.

    AIADMKTN AssemblyEdappadi K Palaniswami
    Online Desk

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X