AIADMK members don black shirts, claim they were denied chance to speak in Assembly
The black shirts-protest comes after Monday's walkout by AIADMK members after the Speaker reportedly refused to let them speak on a particular issue.
CHENNAI: AIADMK MLAs on Tuesday wore black shirts to the Tamil Nadu Assembly in protest, alleging they were not allowed to speak during proceedings.
According to a Thanthi TV report, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the Speaker of refusing to let them raise issues in the House.
Meanwhile, a few AIADMK MLAs who held placards inside the Assembly were suspended for the rest of the day yesterday.
