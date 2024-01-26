AIADMK manifesto committee to tour across TN from Feb 5 to meet stakeholders

CHENNAI: The manifesto committee of the AIADMK would travel across the state to meet representatives of various sections of the society to prepare the election manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.

Party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said the 10 member committee would travel between February 5 and February 10, covering 38 districts in nine zones - Chennai, Vellore, Villupuram, Salem, Thanjavur, Trichy, Coimbatore, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Senior leaders Natham R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan, Pollachi V Jayaraman, S Semmalai, C Ve Shanmugam, D Jayakumar, O S Manian, B Valarmathi, R B Udhayakumar and Vaigaichelvan. The state-wide tour was planned following a preliminary meeting of the committee members on Thursday at party headquarters.

The district secretaries and party functionaries have been instructed to facilitate the representatives of the public from their respective districts to meet the committee and submit their suggestions and memorandum.

The district secretaries have been directed to invite representatives of farmers associations, weavers, fishermen, unorganised workers, small and medium industries, government employees, non government organisations, students and women organisations for the discussion with the manifesto committee.

The party functionaries should encourage the civil societies to give it writing on the needs and demands from the union government, said Palaniswami.

After completing the exercise, the committee would compile and curate the inputs, suggestions, and demands from the public and various stakeholders to prepare the manifesto that would focus on the welfare and interest of the people of the state.