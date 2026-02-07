AIADMK makes pitch to challenge Senthilbalaji's might in Karur's 4 seats

TIRUCHY: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) cadres are making an ambitious bid in Karur, the fortress of ruling party strong man V Senthilbalaji, urging the party leadership to seek all four Assembly segments in the district for itself, taking away one constituency contested by the BJP in 2021, asserting that contesting all seats would reflect the party’s strength across the district.
The demand was raised at a meeting of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) functionaries held at a private hall on the Karur–Coimbatore highway on Friday.
The meeting, chaired by former minister MR Vijayabhaskar, reviewed preliminary poll work, during which AIADMK functionaries pressed for reclaiming Aravakurichi, which was allotted to the BJP in 2021.
In the last Assembly election, AIADMK contested in Karur, Krishnarayapuram (SC) and Kulithalai, while BJP fielded its candidate in Aravakurichi. The DMK, however, swept all four segments.
Responding to the cadres’ demand, Vijayabhaskar said their views would be conveyed to the party leadership but asked workers to remain committed to whichever candidates are chosen. He also instructed cadres to be prepared to work for alliance nominees if seats are shared under the NDA arrangement.
AIADMK functionaries argued that the party has a substantial vote base in Aravakurichi and stands a better chance if it contests the seat, rather than handing over to an alliance partner who may not have the wherewithal to fight Senthilbalaji's formidable presence in the region.
“As Annamalai is not keen on contesting elections this time around, the AIADMK can seek Aravakurchi this time, as we have a formidable share of votes in the segment,” an AIADMK functionary said.