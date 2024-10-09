AIADMK legal wing urges NHRC to order independent probe into IAF air show mismanagement

CHENNAI: Secretary of AIADMK’s Advocate Wing and former MLA I S Inbadurai on Wednesday petitioned the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), seeking action against the Tamil Nadu government for reportedly mismanaging the Indian Air Force’s air show last Sunday, which led to the death of five persons and left over 200 hospitalised due to dehydration.

The state government was responsible for facilitating the air show and arranging basic amenities, transportation and health care for the public, but its mismanagement and inefficiency led to the loss of five lives and hospitalisation of many, Inbadurai said in the petition.

“The air show began at 11.30 am and ended at 1 pm on Sunday. The public left the venue immediately after the show. It disturbed traffic and paralysed movement for more than an hour. The Tamil Nadu government was well aware of the expected crowd yet failed in crowd and traffic management. The lack of a proper exit strategy on the part of the government put lakhs in great distress. They had an existing strategy for only VIPs and VVIPs vehicles,” he said, and demanded action against the state government.

The former MLA also urged an independent probe into the mismanagement of the mega event.