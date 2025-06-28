AIADMK leads alliance in TN, says TTV Dhinakaran

TIRUCHY: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday said that the AIADMK leads the NDA in the State, and several like-minded political parties that oppose the DMK would join the alliance as the election approaches.

Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Dhinakaran endorsed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s plan for a coalition government, stating that such a government is possible in Tamil Nadu. Stating that the NDA alliance is headed by the BJP (on the national level), Dhinakaran said, AIADMK is the party to lead the alliance in Tamil Nadu, and the coalition has the major goal of unseating DMK.

“We have sent invitations to all the political parties that intend to oppose DMK. And in fact, a few more parties have sent feelers. When the election approaches, those like-minded parties would join the alliance,” he said.

He further stated that Union Minister Amit Shah has been exploring all possible ways to strengthen the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly polls, and he will undoubtedly reap the benefits of this move.