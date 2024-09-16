AIADMK leaders turn down Thirumavalavan's power share appeal

CHENNAI: Amid speculations over rift in the DMK-led front in the State following back-to-back controversies involving VCK’s invite to AIADMK for the Kallakurichi conference on October 2 demanding total prohibition and Thol Thirumavalavan's social media post over "share in power and share in governance" has spiked up the political undercurrent in the state.

Even as AIADMK initially seemed to relish the impromptu invite for the prohibition conference, the Dravidian major rejected outright a claim to share in power. AIADMK also turned down any chances of a coalition government in the state, in response to the Chidambaram MP's post on the issue.

Even though AIADMK appears to be keen to lure VCK to its alliance to consolidate Dalit votes to form a strong coalition for the upcoming Assembly polls in 2026, the party is in no mood to endorse the VCK chief’s persistence on share in power.

The leaders of the party, which ruled the state for over three decades, alternatively with the DMK, made it clear that there had been no change in the political climate of the Dravidian land of Tamil Nadu ever since AIADMK came to power in 1977, a clear message on how the Dravidian majors still have a strong hold on the political landscape, leaving no scope for any third force, including VCK.

Former ministers D Jayakumar and Sellur K Raju were the first ones to react to Thiruma's re-post on "share in power and government." They said that the people of the state were not for a coalition government. Several other leaders have also echoed the same and noted coalition government is not in the DNA of Tamil Nadu.

Jayakumar recounted the election victory of the AIADMK since the Assembly poll in 1977 and catalogued the party's performance to form a government of its own seven times, with an absolute majority. "History will repeat once again. Our leader Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK will win the Assembly polls in 2026 and capture power," he said, rejecting any possibility for a coalition government.

On Thiruma's invitation to the Kallakurichi conference on October 2 demanding total prohibition, Jayakumar said that there is a procedure for everything. If the VCK leader invites their leader in person, the party would consider it, he said.

Joining the issue, Sellur K Raju overtly said that bipolar politics (AIADMK vs DMK) would continue in the state. “The people of the state are intelligent and politically aware. They never voted for a coalition government, they are also aware of what is taking place in Maharashtra and other states ruled by the coalition governments,” he added.

"Here (in Tamil Nadu) it is either the AIADMK or DMK," he said and gave a thumbs down for the VCK's call for a coalition government and share in power.