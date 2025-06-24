AIADMK leaders out of frying pan to fire, forced to watch video critical of Dravidian movement at Murugan 'maanadu'

CHENNAI: Not belying expectations, the Madurai Murugan Manadu, organised by Hindu outfits, turned into a political event, with nearly all BJP leaders and special guest, Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, using the stage to criticise the DMK-led alliance. However, the conference took an embarrassing turn for former AIADMK ministers in attendance when an audio-visual presentation criticised Dravidian icons, including Thanthai Periyar and C N Annadurai.

In addition, several banners at the venue called for Lord Murugan's divine intervention to bring an end to the Dravidian movement in the State.

It was bad for the Dravidian major, as it took part in the event honouring the call from their ally, the BJP. The AIADMK leadership had deputed former ministers and senior leaders RB Udhayakumar, Sellur K Raju, VV Rajan Chellappa, Kadambur C Raju, and KT Rajenthra Bhalaji from the region to attend the event. Though it was a difficult decision for the AIADMK leadership, it was deemed inevitable in order to project unity in the BJP-AIADMK revival.

However, the AIADMK leaders who took part in the event appeared visibly embarrassed when the audio-visual presentation was played, highlighting Hindu Munnani's opposition to 'fake Dravidianism' and simultaneously showing the images of Dravidian icons Thanthai Periyar, and former CMs Annadurai and M Karunanidhi. The AV went on to portray the Hindu outfit's triumph over "naathiga nari" (atheist jackal), implying that Dravidian leaders opposed believers and Hinduism in "theiveega Tamil Nadu (divine Tamil Nadu)'.

"The AIADMK leaders looked uncomfortable while the AV was being played, which strongly criticised Dravidian icons," said an AIADMK leader who attended the meeting and wished to remain anonymous. He added that the banners put up at the venues were against Dravidian movements.

This drew sharp criticism from DMK minister S Regupathy, who condemned the AIADMK's participation in a BJP-backed Murugan Manadu against Dravidian ideology and values. "The AIADMK has no moral right to invoke Anna's name. It is shameful that former AIADMK ministers took part in this anti-Dravidian conference under the guise of the Murugan Manadu," he said.

This comes amidst the sharp criticism from the DMK and its allies that the RSS and its political wing, the BJP, are resorting to 'divisive politics' in the name of religion and spirituality for their political gains in the upcoming Assembly polls.