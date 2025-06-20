AIADMK leaders file complaint against DMK IT wing, its state secretary Rajaa over social media post targeting EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK functionaries on Friday lodged complaints against the DMK IT wing and its state secretary, T R B Rajaa, in Chennai and various other parts of Tamil Nadu, over a social media post ridiculing and body-shaming Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The contentious post, published by the ruling party’s IT wing, was in connection with the Keezhadi excavation issue, which recently took on a political hue following the BJP-led Union government’s directive to archaeologist K Amarnath Ramakrishna to resubmit the report related to Phases I and II of the excavation carried out at the historical site between 2014 and 2016. The issue reignited following Ramakrishna’s transfer to a defunct unit in Greater Noida a couple of days ago.

Senior leaders and district-level functionaries of the AIADMK submitted complaints within their respective jurisdictions, demanding action against the ruling party’s IT wing and its members under provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“The DMK’s IT wing published a highly defamatory post against former Chief Minister and current Leader of the Opposition, Edappadi K Palaniswami, on its official social media platforms. The impugned post contained blatantly false allegations and included a vulgar and obscene semi-nude caricature of our party leader,” Joint Secretary of the AIADMK’s State Legal Wing R M Babu Murugavel stated, in his complaint to the Director General of Police.

He further said that the caricature featured a deliberate and offensive distortion of the AIADMK flag, a symbol of emotional and historical significance for crores of party cadres and members of the public. He demanded appropriate legal action against Rajaa and the DMK’s IT wing.

In Madurai, deputy Leader of the Opposition and former minister R B Udhayakumar, along with other party functionaries, filed a complaint with the local police. Similar complaints were lodged by AIADMK cadres in various other parts of the state.