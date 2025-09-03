AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan keeps everyone guessing over his next move

COIMBATORE: Senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan kept everyone guessing over his next move by continuing to reiterate that he will explain his stance only this Friday.

“All questions will be answered at the party office on 5 September,” he told the media in Erode, when asked if he was planning to quit AIADMK.

The former minister and Gobichettipalayam denied meeting either VK Sasikala or O Panneerselvam.

“I am not going to meet anyone, but to attend a marriage function. I have no idea how many of my supporters will attend the meeting on Friday. I did not invite anyone, but they may come of their own will,” he said.

After a meeting with his supporters on Tuesday, Sengottaiyan declared that he will open his mind, triggering speculations of a fresh rift against the party’s leadership. He also held a meeting with his supporters.

The senior AIADMK leader is said to be in anguish over being sidelined in the party affairs.

An open display of internal rifts cropped up recently after Sengottaiyan expressed displeasure over the omission of photos of former chief ministers MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in the invitation and banners at a function in Coimbatore to felicitate AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for implementing the Athikadavu-Avinashi Scheme.

He also skipped the event. However, Sengottaiyan then buried the hatchet and, in a change of mind, praised Palaniswami for good governance on the lines of MGR and Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu.