AIADMK leader Jayakumar needles BJP again, says it should give up religious politics

CHENNAI: Continuing his attack on ally-turned-bitter rival BJP, senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the Saffron party should give up its religion and caste-based politics.

That political strategy has backfired even in northern states where the voters have delivered a harsh verdict against the BJP, he said.

"Before the election results, the BJP boasted about winning 400 seats on its own. Now, they have secured only 240 seats," Jayakumar pointed out, highlighting the vast difference between the BJP's claims and the actual outcome.

Now that the party is dependent on alliance partners, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot act unilaterally anymore, as he would be restricted by coalition pressures, he added.

Jayakumar also highlighted the unfulfilled promises of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. These assurances were given before the 2021 Assembly polls, which, he said, the government failed to act upon.

"Stalin promised to provide government jobs to 1 lakh people annually after coming to power. However, in the past three years, examinations have been conducted to provide government jobs to only 6,600 people."

Jayakumar further declared, "AIADMK is a large party that has been functioning for 52 years; no one can destroy it. In the 2026 Assembly elections, the AIADMK will seize power."