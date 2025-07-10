AIADMK launches ‘Bye Bye Stalin’ social media campaign 

CHENNAI: The AIADMK's IT wing has launched a social media campaign titled ‘Bye Bye Stalin!’, coinciding with party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's state-wide tour aimed at unseating the ruling DMK government.

The campaign, which includes an animated video posted on the IT wing's official social media handles and widely shared by party functionaries, highlights several politically sensitive issues. It accuses the DMK government of burdening the public through increased taxes and electricity tariffs, labelling these as "anti-people" policies designed to stir public sentiment ahead of the crucial Assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

The video also criticises Chief Minister MK Stalin for failing to fulfil key election promises made during the 2021 Assembly polls, including the abolition of NEET and the waiver of education loans. Apart from this, it blames the DMK government for discontinuing welfare schemes such as the free laptop distribution and 'Thangathu Thali' (gold for marriage) schemes. It also targets the CM and his family to reinforce their age-old charges of dynastic politics. It also referred to law and order issues and the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, which claimed over 60 lives.