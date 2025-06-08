AIADMK Jaya’s asset, no one else can claim ownership: Dhinakaran

MADURAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Saturday stated that the NDA in the State is gaining strength as many allies are expected to join soon, without compromising on the existing constituents.

Responding to questions, he said that ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam is given due importance in the alliance as the front is working on a sole motive to oust DMK from power.

AIADMK is Jayalalithaa’s party and no one else can claim ownership of it, he said, adding that it is high time for any party that opposes DMK to align with the NDA to defeat the incumbent.

Dhinakaran said that wealth, power and government machinery won’t help DMK survive the 2026 elections. This is obvious as most of the promises made by the DMK government are yet to be fulfilled, leading to anger among people, he said, speaking to reporters in Madurai after convening a meeting with his party cadre on Sunday.

Instead of fulfilling promises, the DMK is building false propaganda against the Union government, the AMMK leader said. He recalled how a polluted nullah was covered during Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to Madurai, who was on a visit to take part in DMK’s general council meeting. The AMMK leader mocked him for challenging BJP national president Amit Shah.

Stalin had said that any number of visits to Tamil Nadu by Union Home Minister Amit Shah won’t change the electoral scene in the State. The statement by the DMK president exposes Stalin's fear, not confidence, claimed Dhinarakan.