AIADMK IT wing not competent enough to war with us: Minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: Announcing the schedule of the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu (OTN) drive to be launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin on July 1, State Industries Minister and secretary of DMK IT wing TRB Rajaa on Wednesday said that the IT wing of the AIADMK was not competent enough for them (DMK) to war with.

Talking to media persons at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam after the launch of the training session for the 234 Assembly coordinators of the party for the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign, Rajaa said that through the exercise, they will expose the enemies of the Tamil race and traitors within the race who are trying to defeat it.

Stating that the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu would be a mammoth campaign not undertaken by any political party worldwide to reach out to two crore families in the state, Rajaa said, "We have started a journey to defeat the enemies of the race and traitors within the race. We are asking the people if they are willing to come under one umbrella for the welfare of the race, and defeat the enemies of the race and traitors within the race."

Explaining that the 234 Oraniyil Tamil Nadu Assembly coordinators trained on Wednesday will train the booth digital agents in all the constituencies for three days from June 27, the DMK IT wing secretary said that the Chief Minister will launch the enrolment drive on July 1.

The party district secretaries will take up the enrolment drive the following day and the organisation will commence the door to door membership drive covering two crore households from July 3, he added, and reasoned that during the renewal cum membership drive, they will ask people about the union government refusing to accept Keezhadi excavation reports and traitors who were witness to the insult meted out Dravidian icons at the Madurai Murugan conference.

DMK to enroll 30% voters in 45 days

Meanwhile, the DMK has set a target of enrolling 30% voters in all 68,000 booths in 45 days (August 11).

The door-to-door campaign will reach out to all two crore families and enrol at least one crore families.

Target is to enrol at least two crore members.

Booth digital agents will be trained on July 28 and 29 to use a custom-designed mobile app and handle social media for the Oraniyil Tamil Nadu campaign.

CM Stalin will launch the campaign on July 1. District secretaries, ministers, MLAs and MPs will undertake a unity rally on July 2 in their respective constituencies and launch their OT campaign. On July 3, the campaign committee in all 68,000 booths will go door to door and take the campaign message to them.