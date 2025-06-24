AIADMK is not slave to anyone, says K T Rajenthra Balaji

CHENNAI: Former Minister K T Rajenthra Balaji stated that the AIADMK is not subservient to anyone, affirming that the party upholds self-respect and its leaders operate with dignity and self-esteem, adding that party leaders have also expressed regret over the incident involving the AV played at the Madurai Murugan Manadu, which denigrated Dravidian stalwarts Periyar and C N Annadurai.

“The AIADMK is not a slave to anyone. We have self-respect,” said the former minister while responding to sharp criticism from the DMK leaders for remaining silent while Dravidian icons denigrated in Hindu Munnai organised Murugan Manadu in Madurai on Sunday. He was one among the four AIADMK functionaries who attended the conference.

He added that the AIADMK leaders have received communication from the BJP's side assuring that such incidents would not be repeated.

Squarely blaming the DMK for attempting to stir controversy over the matter, he remarked that it only unmasked their fear of the AIADMK-BJP alliance. He, however, said that any attempt to drive a wedge between the alliance partners would ultimately fail.