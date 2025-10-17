AIADMK is not merely people’s movement but reflects their feelings: Gen sec on 54th anniversary

CHENNAI: The AIADMK, founded in 1972 by MG Ramachandran, was not merely a people’s movement but reflected the feelings of the people, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Friday.

In his message to party workers on the commencement of 54th anniversary celebrations across Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami said the AIADMK cadres were always the first to voice the concerns of the people of the state.

"As the voice for the people of Tamil Nadu, with the responsibility of forming a government tomorrow, and a great duty to protect the people and retrieve Tamil Nadu, let’s overthrow the anti-people DMK government, which is oppressing the people, with the same dedication that you have been extending to my political meetings across the state," the former chief minister said in a post on the social media platform X.

"Let's march towards achieving the dream of Amma (late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa) in ensuring the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam ruling the state for one hundred years. Tomorrow is ours, AIADMK Forever,” Palaniswami said.

He has appealed to the party members to celebrate the anniversary by organising meetings and distributing welfare assistance to the people.