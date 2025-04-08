AIADMK irate over DMK member’s animal-grade rice of EPS regime talk; walks out

CHENNAI: A heated war of words erupted in the Assembly on Tuesday during the debate on the demands for grants for the Cooperation, Food and Civil Supplies Department, as the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK clashed over the quality of ration rice distributed during their respective regimes.

The controversy began when DMK MLA PST Saravanan of Kalasapakkam alleged that the ration rice supplied during the AIADMK regime was of such poor quality that it was only fit for poultry and cattle consumption.

"The rice distributed then was so substandard that even chickens would hesitate to eat it," he remarked, drawing sharp objections from AIADMK members.

AIADMK MLAs, including senior leaders SP Velumani, R Kamaraj, and KP Munusamy, rose in protest and demanded that the statement be expunged from the Assembly records.

Tensions escalated when Leader of the House Duraimurugan intervened to support Saravanan, stating, "Even I fed the rice from your regime to my chickens. It was of that poor quality."

Forest Minister K Ponmudy added fuel to the fire, recalling his arrest during the AIADMK regime for inspecting and questioning the quality of ration rice. "What the MLA said is not wrong. It reflects what actually happened," he said.

The opposition demanded the right to respond immediately, but Speaker M Appavu ruled that they could do so only after the ministers had finished speaking.

Unhappy with the decision, AIADMK members walked out in protest.

After the walkout, Highways Minister E V Velu criticised the opposition, stating they had failed to respond when given the opportunity earlier, and instead chose to exit the House.