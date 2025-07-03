AIADMK invites BJP leaders to launch of EPS state-wide campaign ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ on July 7 in Coimbatore

CHENNAI: The leadership of the AIADMK has extended an invitation to Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagendran and other senior leaders of the BJP to join party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s campaign, which is set to commence on 7 July in Coimbatore.

Sources within the party said that Palaniswami, through a senior AIADMK leader, formally communicated with the state president of its alliance partner, the BJP, inviting him to attend the launch of the first phase of the ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ campaign at Mettupalayam in Coimbatore. Senior BJP leaders from the western region of the state have also been invited.

As part of the state-wide initiative, Palaniswami is expected to tour nine districts, covering 21 district units and addressing more than 30 public meetings. The campaign aims to lay the groundwork for the assembly elections scheduled for early next year.

The invite to the BJP leaders is also seen as a strategic move to counter growing criticism over the perceived lack of cohesion between the AIADMK and BJP. “Our state president has received an official communication from our ally and has been invited to the launch of the AIADMK leader’s state-wide campaign,” said BJP general secretary A P Muruganandam, who would accompany Nagendran to the programme. He added that a large number of the BJP cadres and functionaries from Coimbatore would also participate in the programme to demonstrate their “solidarity” with the AIADMK.

This is going to be the first political event that leaders from the allies would share the dais after the two parties revived their ties on April 11 in the presence of BJP senior leader and Union Minister Amith Shah in Chennai.

It may be recalled that the BJP and AIADMK leaders participated in Hindu Munnani organised Murugan Manadadu in Madurai recently. However, it went awry and backfired over the denigrating remarks over Dravidian stalwarts Thanthai Periyar and C N Annadurai in an AV played at the event. It forced the AIADMK leaders to register their strong protest against the remarks of the Dravidian icons.