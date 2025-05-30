AIADMK in serious discussion over candidates for two Rajya Sabha seats

CHENNAI: With the AIADMK leadership preparing to secure both Rajya Sabha seats in the biennial elections on June 19, discussions are underway at the party headquarters on selecting the potential candidates, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

While several names are being speculated, the AIADMK has remained silent on the matter until now. Following this, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami continued to hold consultations for the second consecutive day on Wednesday with 41 district secretaries at the party headquarters in Royapettah. The discussions mainly focused on the upcoming assembly elections and strategies for strengthening the party.

Reports suggested that the consultation meeting was also to plan strategies against the DMK regime, with the focus mainly on criticizing Chief Minister M K Stalin and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Additionally, it is said that Palaniswami has prohibited party members from making statements about actor Vijay. Sources in the party noted that their leader has urged the members to act with confidence.