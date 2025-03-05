AIADMK in poll mode, booth panel meets to begin on March 6: Gokula Indira

TIRUCHY: Former minister S Gokula Indira on Tuesday asserted that AIADMK is fully geared up on election mode and would organise meetings of micro-level booth committees on March 6 and 7, with general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami joining it via video conference.

Addressing the participants of an interaction programme with the members of AIADMK booth committee, youth wing and sports wing, Gokula Indira asked the IT wing of the party to play a more active role and directed local leaders to identify the right youth and put them into the booth committees. “General gecretary EPS has instructed the party leaders to monitor the booth committee members by organising micro level meetings. They have to be explained of their duties,” she said, asserting that the election work has already begun for the party.

Gokula Indira suggested dividing into party’s units into micro groups of five booth committees each and asked the leaders to meet periodically and give guidances, especially tasks to be done during the times of election. “The meetings by leaders are scheduled on February 6 and 7, while EPS will meet the booth committees through video conference on March 9,” she said.

The former minister said that the booth committee members should render dedicated work for the good of the party and their efforts should match that of EPS.