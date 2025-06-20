AIADMK in Hamlet moment tied down by saffron alliance; accused of soft-pedalling

CHENNAI: The AIADMK finds itself caught in a political quagmire over the non-publication of the Keezhadi excavation report as it is not able to take an open stand on controversies surrounding the issue.

The transfer of archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna has made it worse for the opposition party. It is neither able to defend the BJP-led Union government's decision to delay the report's release nor willing to raise its voice against it.

This has given its arch-rival, the ruling DMK, further ammunition to intensify its attacks, targeting both the AIADMK's "silence" and its alliance with the BJP on what has become an emotive and politically charged issue in the Dravidian heartland.

The issue reignited following the transfer of Amarnath Ramakrishna, who submitted a 982-page report on the first two phases of Keezhadi excavation, as the Director of the defunct National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities at Greater Noida. Chief Minister MK Stalin sharpened his attack against the saffron party, claiming that the archaeologist’s transfer reflected their hatred for Tamils and their pride. He also took a dig at the AIADMK leadership for remaining mum over the issue.

Former AIADMK minister RB Udhayakumar stepped in to defend AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami by stating that it was the AIADMK regime that had set the ball rolling to unearth Tamil culture, allocating funds for phase I of the Keezhadi excavation on April 18, 2018, and later sanctioned Rs 12.21 crore for an international standard museum to display the artefacts unearthed from the site. However, his remarks that "the Centre sought additional corroboration and the archaeologists will certainly furnish it and it will be approved" drew criticism.

"The AIADMK will be the first to raise its voice if the Keezhadi findings are rejected," Udhayakumar asserted. Ironically, the statement was used against the principal opposition party for reportedly soft pedalling the issue.

"It is a very sensitive issue, and we are well aware of it. But we are not in a position to express our views or genuine concerns at this juncture. There is no doubt that the DMK will capitalise on it and come down hard on us," said a senior AIADMK leader, preferring anonymity. Another senior leader said that they have "only electoral ties with the BJP" and they would never "drift away from founding leader's core ideology and our identity as Dravidian party."

Former Head of the Department of Politics and Public Administration at the University of Madras, Prof. Ramu Manivannan, stated that the AIADMK, as a regional party, has a responsibility to raise issues concerning the State's rights and interests. However, it has compromised on several key issues and taken decisions not in sync with the State's interests since 2016. "Through the Keezhadi findings, we are able to convey the richness of Tamil art, culture, and language to the nation and the international communities. The BJP, in power at the Centre, will continue to act in accordance with its own interests, and this will undoubtedly impact the AIADMK," said the retired professor and political analyst.

The AIADMK, however, seems to have stopped being concerned about it. As Ramu Manivannan put it, "This is the bad reality." He further said that the AIADMK's position will give leverage for the DMK to set its narrative ahead of the polls, and it would certainly benefit them.

"It's not just the Keezhadi issue," said political critic Tharasu Shyam and continued that the AIADMK is caught in the crossfire of the ideological battle between the ruling parties at the State and the Centre. "The BJP is pushing an aggressive Hindutva agenda to expand its vote bank in TN. The Murugan conference in Madurai and Amit Shah's appeal to Hindus to unite and demonstrate their strength sends a clear message. This is unpalatable for the AIADMK, and it is likely to pay a steep price for it," he added.

However, both Prof Ramu Manivannan and Shyam observed that there is uncertainty surrounding the AIADMK-BJP alliance and questioned whether it would last until seat-sharing talks commence for the Assembly polls early next year. "If the ties break up, it serves good for the AIADMK in the longer run as it can manage to retain its core Dravidian vote bank," Shyam quipped.