AIADMK govt will investigate DMK’s fiscal abuse: EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday said that after his party comes to power, an inquiry commission will be set up to probe the fiscal mismanagement of the DMK government.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the second day of his ‘Makkalai Kappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ poll campaign, the AIADMK leader alleged that the DMK borrowed Rs 4.38 lakh crore over the last four years, since 2021.

He commenced the campaign with a morning walk at the Race Course in Coimbatore.

“The government is set to borrow an additional Rs one lakh crore this year. What is the need to borrow so much? The DMK's borrowing may surpass the total debt of Rs 5.18 lakh crore accumulated by Tamil Nadu in the past 73 years,” he said.

The financial status report of the state indicates its revenue increased by Rs 1.35 lakh crore in 2024-25 as compared to 2020-21. “It raises suspicion as to why, despite the increase in revenue, there are no new schemes announced, and borrowings have peaked. Therefore, once the AIADMK forms the government, an inquiry commission will be set up to probe into DMK’s borrowings,” he said.

The AIADMK leader also blamed the DMK for not fulfilling its poll promise of filling four lakh government vacancies, as only 50,000 people were recruited in the past four years.

“With the retirement of 75,000 government staff in the past four years, the number has surpassed recruitments. The DMK has betrayed the youth by making false promises of jobs,” he said.

Palaniswami also accused the DMK of failing to desilt water bodies and carry out the renovation of the Siruvani Dam, which supplies drinking water to Coimbatore. At an interaction with the industry representatives, he said the proposed defence industrial corridor in Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Chennai and Hosur failed to materialise due to the state government’s strained relationship with the centre.

“After the AIADMK forms the government, we will bring back those projects,” he said.