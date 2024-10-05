AIADMK gears up for Founding Day, EPS to address Kanchi public meeting

CHENNAI: The opposition major AIADMK is gearing up to celebrate its 53rd Founding Day across Tamil Nadu, and neighbouring Puducherry Union Territory and Andhra Pradesh in a grand manner.

As part of the celebrations, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will address a public meeting in Kancheepuram on October 17.

In a statement, Palaniswami said he was overjoyed to note that the AIADMK, a party that was launched by late leader MG Ramachandran and then then nurtured by J Jayalalithaa, has evolved into a major force and is stepping into its 53rd year this month.

"As a part of this, public meetings organised by the party would be held in various districts over the course of four days from October 17 to 20, and also in Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh," he said.

Party functionaries would adorn the statues of late leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa with garlands and sweets, while food and beneficial aids would be distributed to cadres and also people in need in various districts.

According to the AIADMK headquarters, while Palaniswami would address at a public meeting in Kancheepuram, senior leaders KP Munusamy, Dindigul C Sreenivasan, Natham R Viswanathan and M Budhichandran would address meetings in Tiruvannamalai, Dindigul, and other parts of Tamil Nadu.