AIADMK gears up for 2026 polls, district secretaries told to strengthen booth committees

CHENNAI: In a strategic move to revitalise the party's fortunes, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday exhorted district secretaries to fortify booth committees and submit comprehensive lists of booth committee members to the party headquarters at the earliest.

Addressing 82 district secretaries via video conference from AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah here, the Leader of Opposition Palaniswami emphasised the imperative need to intensify the party's "Thinnai Pracharam" (verandah or portico campaign) across the state.

According to sources, this grassroots-level initiative aims to expose the alleged loot, mistakes, and corruption of the ruling DMK government, thereby sensitising the masses to the AIADMK's agenda.

Edappadi Palaniswami underscored the pivotal role booth committees play in the party's electoral strategy, urging district secretaries to appoint eligible and dedicated members to these committees.

He instructed them to submit the lists of booth committee members to the party headquarters without delay, enabling the leadership to scrutinise and finalise the appointments.

Palaniswami's statewide tour and preparations for the same were also discussed during the meeting, as the party seeks to regain lost ground and challenge the DMK's dominance.