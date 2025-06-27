AIADMK functionary held for murdering aged woman in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: An AIADMK functionary was arrested on charges of murdering an elderly woman at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur on Thursday.

It is said that Muthulakshmi (85), a resident of Vettikadu near Mannargudi, was living alone after her husband’s death, and there was a frequent quarrel between Muthulakshmi and her neighbour Ananda Babu (33), an AIADMK IT wing member, after her goats strayed near his house.

A couple of days back, while Ananda Babu and Muthulakshmi were quarrelling, he, along with his mother Malarkodi (70), manhandled Muthulakshmi. She sustained severe injuries. She was rushed to the hospital but succumbed despite treatment.

On Thursday, Vaduvoor police registered a case and arrested Ananda Babu. Further investigations are on.