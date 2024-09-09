AIADMK functionary hacked to death in Tenkasi's Sankarankovil

MADURAI: A 52-year-old AIADMK functionary was hacked to death on a walkway in Sankarankovil, Tenkasi district on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as K Veliyappan from Melaneelithanallur village. An armed gang, which followed his movements, waylaid and hacked him with machetes, leaving him dead in a pool of blood.

The victim succumbed to injuries as the gang fled the scene. Veliyappan is the former vice chairperson of Melaneelithanallur panchayat union.

Panavadalichatram police inspected the crime scene of the crime and held inquiries. A preliminary probe revealed that enmity between Veliyappan and a group over conducting a temple festival might have led to the murder. Cops are conducting further investigations.

A sniffer dog was pressed into service to find any clue leading to nab the culprits. A suspect was picked up for interrogation when the news went to print. The police are also checking for CCTV footage to track down the killers.