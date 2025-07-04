AIADMK functionary ends life, blaming DMK men

COIMBATORE: A 27-year-old AIADMK functionary ended his life by consuming poison, blaming some DMK men over a financial dispute in Tirupur.

Police said M Selvanandam (27), the party’s Kundadam West Union IT wing secretary, was found in an unconscious state at Sungilipalayam ‘pirivu’ on Periapatti Road in Tirupur on Wednesday.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Palladam and then to another hospital in Coimbatore.

However, Selvanandam died without responding to treatment on Thursday morning, prompting a protest by AIADMK workers, demanding action against the DMK men. They gathered in protest at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where the body of the deceased was kept for a post-mortem.

In an audio message, before taking the extreme step, Selvanandam, who was into maize trading, accused two DMK functionaries from Madurai of threatening him and forcing him to sign in blank cheque leaf and demanding money. The Kundadam police have registered a case, and further investigations are on.