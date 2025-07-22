AIADMK fingers crossed about EPS’s game plan to break BJP's coalition govt chakravyuha

CHENNAI: Exhibiting the party’s organisational strength through impressive gatherings at every venue, after launching the ‘Makkalai Kaappom, Thamizhagathai Meetpom’ poll campaign, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has been delivering speeches sharpening his attack on arch-rival DMK, setting the tone for a contest between the two Dravidian major-led alliances.

However, since launching his campaign on July 7 in Mettupalayam, the AIADMK leader has consistently conveyed a clear message that the party aims to form a government on its own, contrary to statements made by the BJP’s national and state leaders, who have vouched for a coalition government. This highlights the tension between the AIADMK and the BJP, despite both sides denying any rift in the alliance.

Salem strongman Palaniswami has refuted BJP’s push for a “coalition government” reiterating that the AIADMK would secure absolute majority on its own.

Stepping up his rhetoric in Tiruvarur and Vedaranyam, a spirited Palaniswami hit back at Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin’s claim that the AIADMK would be forced to share power with the BJP. In what could be described as killing two birds with one stone, Palaniswami sent a pointed message to both the BJP and the DMK, asserting that they (AIADMK) were “not fools” to enter into a power-sharing arrangement with the BJP. This statement aimed to boost cadre morale and counter the opposition’s narrative that the BJP would demand its pound of flesh in a future AIADMK-led State government, if it wins at all.

Palaniswami didn’t stop there. Reiterating that the AIADMK cannot be taken for granted, he declared that the party would win a majority of the seats and form the government “with a simple majority.” He added that they were neither concerned about alliances nor the consequences thereof.

The AIADMK chief has been caught in this political loop ever since senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the revival of the alliance between the two parties. On the other side of the political spectrum, state BJP leaders, including Union Minister of State L Murugan, K Annamalai , have amplified Shah’s statement, claiming their party would be part of the cabinet if the NDA were to form the government in the State after the 2026 polls. These contradictory statements have left the cadres of both parties and sympathisers in confusion. “We are uncertain what is EPS’s game plan. The cadre are also wondering whether the BJP is their ally or aiding the DMK to weaken our position by furthering the agenda (coalition government),” said an AIADMK senior leader and former minister, preferring anonymity.

Amidst this ongoing tussle with the BJP, Palaniswami on the one hand hasn’t been able to rope in any new ally on its own, and the veiled invite to DMK’s allies, referring to a roll out of a “red carpet,” hasn’t yielded any results.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan dismissed it as an ill-conceived strategy to weaken the Secular Progressive Front led by DMK, while the CPI state secretary described it as a “blood-stained carpet.”

After the rebuttal, Palaniswami hit back at the Left parties, accusing them of accepting money from the DMK and thereby losing their credibility, which drew strong criticism from the Left camp.

The AIADMK leader hasn’t succeeded in roping in the PMK, which is currently embroiled in a father-son feud. Palaniswami had earlier suggested that the Vanniyar party could be a potential ally. His tall claim that “a prominent party” would soon join the AIADMK alliance is yet to be realised. This left AIADMK functionaries in a state of confusion, unsure whether he was relying on the strength of his own party or merely repeating earlier assertions that the AIADMK would forge a formidable alliance.