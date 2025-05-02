AIADMK eyes to defeat DMK first in virtual battle, eyes fresh recruits for IT wing

CHENNAI: The leadership of the principal opposition AIADMK has launched a talent hunt to build a strong social media team to take on its arch-rival DMK’s IT wing in the run-up to the crucial Assembly polls in 2026.

The AIADMK is seen as weak in its social media outreach when compared to the incumbent DMK. Lacking the digital firepower to match the ruling party’s swift and effective virtual campaigns, the party led by Edappadi K Palaniswami is looking at a makeover of its digital presence.

Party general secretary and former Chief Minister Palaniswami has reiterated the importance of the IT and youth wings, urging them to gear up for the upcoming Assembly elections. A few months ago, Palaniswami issued a set of pointers to the IT wing, urging it to counter the ruling party’s online campaigns that, according to him, aim to discredit the AIADMK and downplay its contributions to the State’s development.

The party’s IT wing, headed by Raj Satyan, has launched a talent hunt, following up on the party chief’s advice to strengthen the social media outreach. AIADMK is reportedly looking at vibrant and ideologically aligned youth. A call was issued on its official X handle, inviting interested candidates to apply for roles such as anchors, content writers, debate panellists, and content creators by May 10.

Selected individuals will be tasked with interviewing party senior leaders and producing digital content to strengthen AIADMK’s online campaign and sustain momentum ahead of the polls next year. The initiative also aims to groom articulate and informed panellists to represent the party in debates on news channels and unmask the ruling party’s ‘mismanagement’ and ‘flawed’ policies. “The party leadership has already established constituency and district-wise IT and social media teams. But it needs firepower to fuel energetic campaigns on social media and hit hard at the DMK to expose their failures and false promises,” said an IT wing functionary from Madipakkam, Chennai.

The DMK has consistently outsmarted the AIADMK in the virtual world over the years, said another functionary, adding, “Our secretary (Raj Satyan) is taking all efforts to reflect the thoughts of our leader (EPS) on social media. It was evident in our recent campaign, particularly on the Anna University sexual assault case, by carrying out an intensified campaign ‘Who is that Sir?’ in coordination with the parent body.”