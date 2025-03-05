AIADMK ex-councillor among three killed after car rams into a stationed lorry in Dharmapuri

COIMBATORE: Three persons, including an AIADMK ex-councillor, died after their car rammed into a stationary lorry near Palacode in Dharmapuri.

Police said Munikrishnan (50), an AIADMK ex-councillor from Alasanatham near Hosur in Krishnagiri, Srinivasa Reddy (47), Basavaraj (38), and two others had gone to Hogenakkal in a car on Tuesday.

On their return at night, Basavaraj, who was behind the wheel, lost control and crashed into a lorry stationed along the roadside at Jittandahalli ‘pirivu’ near Palacode. In the impact of the mishap, Munikrishnan was crushed to death on the spot, while Basavaraj and Srinivasa Reddy succumbed to injuries at Dharmapuri Government Hospital.

On receiving the information, Superintendent of Police SS Maheshwaran and other officials visited the spot and held inquiries. The Mahendramangalam police have registered a case, and further inquiries are under way.